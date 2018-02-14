13 February 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Boko Haram Suicide Bomber Jailed 60 Years

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Daily Trust
(file photo)
By John Chuks Azu

A Federal High Court sitting in Wawa Cantonment, Kainji, New Bussa, Niger State has sentenced a self-confessed Boko Haram bomber to a maximum of 60 years in prison.

The court ordered Abba Umar, 22, to be held in prison until the time "he will be coming out as an old man and lost every energy."

He was arrested after his bomb-laden vehicle, which he rammed into the fence of Gombe Secondary School Pilot in Gombe State on July 7, 2014 failed to detonate.

The unrepentant convict refused to plead for mercy, instead vowed to return to Sambisa Forest to join forces with other members of the Boko Haram sect whenever he is freed.

He said his preoccupation is to wage a Holy Jihad under the Jama'atu ahli sunna li da'awatu wa Jihad (Followers of the path of the Prophet for preaching and Jihad) under the leadership of Abu Mohammed, Ibn Mohammed and Al-Shekawi and their many deputies in Nigeria.

"My occupation is Islamic warrior and commander in the Islamic Army," he told the court.

"There are so many warriors and lieutenants under me. Our mission is on the part of Prophet Muhammed (PBUH)," he said.

Following the confessions, the Federal Government Prosecution had asked the court to apply the maximum death sentence against the defendant.

The team contended that the lives of innocent individiuals are still at stake whenever he completes a jail term.

Nigeria

Obasanjo, Babangida Told to Join Retirees' Club

National leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has urged former President Olusegun… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Copyright © 2018 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.