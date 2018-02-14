13 February 2018

Nigeria: Bus Crash Claims 22 Secondary School Students

Photo: Tony Webster/Flickr
By Muhammad Ahmad

At least 22 secondary school students died on Tuesday in a road accident in Gaya local government area of Kano state, police have said.

The Kano command of the Nigeria police confirmed the accident, saying its operatives were at the scene trying to "calm the situation".

The accident, which occurred at about 11.00 a.m., involved a truck and a bus conveying the students from Misau local government, Bauchi.

The students were going on an excursion at a radio station.

A witness, Tella Maiunguwa, said the bus collided with the truck as both were trying to avoid a pothole at Samia Uku village.

Mr. Maiunguwa said the accident occurred close to Maitama Sule College by Dudduru.

Musa Majiya, the police spokesman said the police was "taking care of the situation."

