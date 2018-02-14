13 February 2018

Nigeria: 'Mr President, I Think You Are Under a Trance' - Soyinka

By Anthony Ogbonna

Nigeria's Nobel laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari could be in a trance.

Soyinka also lamented an "unforced errors of the Buhari administration," maintaining that the sooner President Buhari gets out of the trance, the better.

Soyinka made the statement while responding to questions posed to him by pressmen. He was expressing his frustration on the Buhari's government at a press briefing where he spoke on the increasing agitation across the country following attacks on farmers by herdsmen.

When asked what he would tell Buhari if he met him, Professor Soyinka said, "I would say: Mr President, I think you are under a trance," he said. "The sooner he gets out of it the better. So many unforced errors are going on."

However, when asked what kind of trance the president was in, Soyinka said, "I don't know. So many unforced errors. Take for instance, the suspended Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme, Usman Yusuf, reinstated by the President.

"What is that about? What is going on?"

