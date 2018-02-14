Nigeria Gets First E-Waste Recycling Facility

With the report that over the past two decades, the global market for electrical and electronic equipment (EEE) has continued to grow exponentially and expected to produce over 50 million tons of waste globally in 2018, Nigeria has approved the opening of the first Electronic Waste (E-waste) recycling facility.

The facility is to combat the problem of informal recycling of electronics which has caused untold harm to the health of Nigerians and the environment.

Located in Ojota, Lagos State, the facility which is being handled by Hinckley Recycling, has begun operations for the safe and responsible processing of all electronic waste (E-waste) streams.

The Business Development Manager for Hinckley Recycling, Belinda Osayamwen, in a statement said the firm is committed to engender a standard of excellence by providing high quality service for the disposal of electronic waste and ensuring that the service is always conducted in an environmentally friendly manner. She said the processes involved during the disposal would at all times conform to and comply with all relevant legislations as enforced by the recognized authorities - local and international.

According to the statement, the disposal of e-waste at end-of-life posed a challenge to the environment and the country at large, hence it is receiving a considerable amount of attention by environmental agencies.