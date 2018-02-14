Kenya: How Kenyan Celebs Plan to Spend Valentine's Day

While a majority of Kenyans will be spending the day at work, the festivities will begin in the evening for those who are keen on Valentine, where they perhaps spend time with their significant others.

It will be an evening when men will be expected to buy flowers, chocolates, gifts and take their partners out for dinner.

It will also be an evening when some single young men might be carried away by the day's mood and choose to get down on bended knees to propose to their girlfriends.

As Kenyans spend the day with loved ones, their favourite celebrities in the music industry will be spending their day in various ways as Nation found out. While some of these local celebrities are die-hard romantics, we also found some interesting attitudes about Valentine's Day.

COOK EVERY MEAL

Polycarp Otieno, a guitarist and music producer with popular boy-band Sauti Sol, says he will ensure that his girlfriend will not get out of bed today as he will cook for her every single meal of the day.

"She is creative like me so she does not have to go to work today," Polycarp said.

According to the musician, Valentine's Day does not mean much to him because it is only a one-day affair. He urges couples to make efforts every day to express love and care for each other without necessarily waiting for Valentine's Day.

"The kind of love you give to your partner should be constant. Don't give them love today and be selfish the next day. Relationships are about consistency," he said.

Musician Nyota Ndogo will be alone because her Danish husband is away at the moment.

"How am I supposed to spend the day when my husband is not around? I will be indoors watching romantic movies," she said.

Popular gospel DJ Sammy Muraya popularly known as DJ MO told Nation he plans to surprise his wife, gospel artiste Linet Munyali who is known as Size 8.

The couple will take their baby to her grandmother's home in Thika to make room for a romantic dinner.

SPEND NIGHT IN HOTEL

"I plan to surprise mama. I will take her out for dinner in a nice hotel within the city, we spend the night there and then return the next day," he said.

Rapper Jua Cali seems to be reading from the same script, and will be spending the evening with his wife and mother of his three children. It will also be a time for the couple to catch up and reflect on "how far we have come."

Songbird Amani will be with her family. Gospel musician DK Kwenye Beat will be spending time with his girlfriend. Jemutai of Churchill Show regards Valentine as a normal working day and will be auditioning for the upcoming Naivasha Churchill Show.

Mamito, another comedienne, will not expect much for the day, save for a planned meeting and later "sleep all day."

Master Piece, a gospel artist, will be spreading the cheer to the less fortunate in society because he is currently single. Coast-based musician Susumila does not believe there is anything special about the day.

"And who said that we should celebrate love on Valentine's Day? Mapenzi ni kitu cha kila siku... "