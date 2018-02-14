14 February 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: MPs Pass Amended Electoral Law

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Government of Rwanda/Twitter
Parliament.
By Nasra Bishumba

Members of the Lower Chamber Tuesday unanimously passed the draft organic law governing elections. The move comes less than six months before Rwandans head to polls to elect members of parliament.

The polls are slated for September this year.

Speaking after passing the bill, the Minister for Local Government Francis Kaboneka said that the exercise was mostly aimed at harmonizing the laws with the constitution which was amended in 2015.

"There is no big difference between the older law and the amended one. This law explains how elections are prepared, how they are conducted, what is expected of voters and candidates, what are the penalties for those that break electoral laws and other. What we have been focusing on harmonizing it with the amended constitution as is the plan for all the other laws," he said.

As the lawmakers examined the bill last month, Article 8, on persons prohibited from registering on the voter's register, was returned to the Ministry of Local Government for re-assessment since, if passed, it would have prohibited many people from voting.

The issue was mainly with the way that law was written; something that lawmakers felt in interpretation would deny genocide convicts who are currently allowed to vote the right to do so.

The current electoral law prohibits those who masterminded Genocide from voting but it allows over a million Genocide convicts who fall in the other categories and were not in positions of power or leadership when they participated in the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

Kaboneka cleared the air saying that this was a non-issue that had been promptly been fixed.

"There are categories of people who used to be stipulated by the Gacaca law but since that law is expired, we had to bring them back in the law without categorizing them as stipulated by Gacaca courts. However, the law is clear about those that can't vote or be voted and also those that can vote but can't be voted," he said.

The Executive Secretary of the National Electoral Commission (NEC); Charles Munyaneza told The New Times recently that the law was being amended to make it more user friendly.

"What we are basically doing is to make some corrections so that the law is more user-friendly because we have. We have some that are not where they are supposed to be and some articles that need to be clearer," he said.

The electoral calendar is expected to be reviewed Cabinet today, giving voters the exact dates when they will be choosing their representatives.

Rwanda

Areruya Tops Africa in New Cycling Ranking

Rwanda's cycling sensation Joseph Areruya is Africa's best cyclist, according to the latest ranking by the International… Read more »

Read the original article on New Times.

Copyright © 2018 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.