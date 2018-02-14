Photo: The Monitor

Commuters in Kampala are experiencing an unusual travel chaos on the back of bumper-to-bumper traffic.

The jam is on all routes for both in-bound and out-bound traffic.

In the early evening, motorists braved up to half-an-hour delays.

Some branched off and parked by the roadside while many were stuck in snarl ups.

For instance, all streets in Industrial Area were a no-go, with vehicles on idling stretching for kilometres.

The cause of the usual traffic, more common on rainy days, is unclear this time, but it affected suburbs and routes connecting to neighbouring districts of Wakiso, Mpigi and Mukono.

No roads had been closed. However, today was a reporting day for Senior One students, and it remained unclear if that may have caused vehicles' pile up even on inner-city streets.