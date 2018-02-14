13 February 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Traffic Nightmare in Kampala As Senior One Students Report to Schools

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Monitor
Streets in the industrial area were a no-go, with vehicles idling for kilometres.
By Tabu Butajira

Commuters in Kampala are experiencing an unusual travel chaos on the back of bumper-to-bumper traffic.

The jam is on all routes for both in-bound and out-bound traffic.

In the early evening, motorists braved up to half-an-hour delays.

Some branched off and parked by the roadside while many were stuck in snarl ups.

For instance, all streets in Industrial Area were a no-go, with vehicles on idling stretching for kilometres.

The cause of the usual traffic, more common on rainy days, is unclear this time, but it affected suburbs and routes connecting to neighbouring districts of Wakiso, Mpigi and Mukono.

No roads had been closed. However, today was a reporting day for Senior One students, and it remained unclear if that may have caused vehicles' pile up even on inner-city streets.

Uganda

'Oil Sector Is On the Right Track'

Susan Eckey is Norway's ambassador to Uganda. She spoke to The Independent's Ronald Musoke on the growing bilateral… Read more »

Read the original article on Monitor.

Copyright © 2018 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.