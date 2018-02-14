13 February 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Mohadi Sings Mnangagwa's Praises, Says President Is "A Man Amongst Men"

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Herald
President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Vice Presidents Kembo Mohadi and Constantino Chiwenga (file photo).

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is "a man amongst men" his deputy, Kembo Mohadi, has claimed.

Mohadi was addressing Zanu PF supporters in Mvuma recently. The co-VP told the gathering that he was "content" with being Mnangagwa's assistant.

He said, "I am content with the position which the President has assigned to me. After the President chronicled what he had been through I told him that he can keep his seat."

"He is a man amongst men. If he is the king of the jungle I am sure he is the king of Zimbabwe," said Mohadi.

After Mohadi's speech, Mnangagwa chronicled how he 'suffered' to become the president.

"Mohadi approached me and told me that we have been together for a very long time," said Mnangagwa.

"He said we were together at the Lancaster House, we have been together in the National Assembly and we also have been together in government."

Mnangagwa said his deputy said he was following in his footsteps.

"He said just like you have been I am now a Vice President. What is only left is to be the President just like you," said Mnangagwa.

"I told him that first he was supposed to be sentenced to death and escape the noose," said Mnangagwa who was sentenced to death during the colonial era because of his political activities only to survive because he was too young to hang.

Mnangagwa said he also told Mohadi that he was supposed to survive nine interface rallies.

The interface rallies, which were held last year, saw Mnangagwa suffering serious humiliation at the hands of former president Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace. Mnangagwa was to be fired from government and was forced to flee to South Africa from where he, together with the military, engineered the coup that ousted Mugabe.

"I told him (Mohadi) that he had to survive poisoning and be a border jumper before you will be like me," said Mnangagwa to a cheering crowd.

Mnangagwa then repeated his claim that he walked for 30 km crossing into Mozambique en-route to South Africa fleeing an 'assassination plot".

"Then Mohadi said he was not up to the daunting task," Mnangagwa said.

In November 2016, Mohadi, then a cabinet Minister, was told by a Malawian prophet, Shepard Bushiri, that he was going to "go higher and higher" in his political career.

Zimbabwe

U.S. Extends Sanctions - Report

The United States has reportedly added more Zimbabweans to its sanctions list, with the possibility of a review after… Read more »

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Copyright © 2018 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.