Angola: Governor Meets Opposition CASA-CE

Luena — The governor of Moxico province, Gonçalves Muandumba, met Monday in Luena with CASA-CE officials, in the context of the participatory and inclusive policy he has given to local governance, since taking office in October 2017.

Muandumba, who met with members of Angola's Broad Convergence of Salvation - Electoral Coalition, or simply CASA-CE, highlighted dialogue as one of the tools of its governance.

The governor stressed that he thought it good to hear from CASA-CE opinions, criticisms and suggestions on the governance of a political organization with a parliamentary seat.

The governor promised to meet with other political forces in the province to hear his ideas on the paths leading to local development.

For his part, the provincial secretary of CASA-CE in Moxico, Jeremias Afonso, was open to contributing ideas and policies aimed at enriching the province's governance program to improve the lives of the population.