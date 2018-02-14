Angola: Governor of Lunda Sul Wants Entrepreneurs At Carnival

13 February 2018

Saurimo — The provincial governor of Lunda Sul, Ernesto Kiteculo, on Tuesday in Saurimo called for greater participation of the business class in the Carnival.

The governor, who was speaking to the press, said that the carnival parade should not be seen as a mere diversion, but rather as an opportunity to disseminate and enhance the Angolan culture in general and the province in particular.

According to the official, the exhibition of the dance style by the children shows that the Lunda culture is well preserved.

For the governor, the habits and customs of the people must be constantly transmitted to the new generation so that it does not disappear.

