Tanzania: Crocodile Kills Girl, Woman Assaulted

Bukoba — THE people of Bukoba Rural District's Kemondo Ward have appealed for government intervention to control wayward crocodiles that are putting their lives at grave risks.

Ward Councillor for Kemondo, Alhaj Atwib Kayoza, said a Form Four student at Kagondo secondary school, in Muleba district, identified as Jovina James (18) died after being critically wounded after being attacked by a crocodile at the weekend. She had been admitted to Kagondo Mission hospital, he said.

Bukoba District Commissioner (DC) Deodatus Kinawiro told the 'Daily News' that he had also received the shocking news and had sent condolences to the family and parents of the late Jovina. Muhutwe Ward Councillor Justus Magongo led hundreds of mourners at the funeral of the late Jovina at her parents' home village, Irundu, on Sunday afternoon. "This is a sad incident. The nation has lost a young girl.

She was among bright students in her class," he said. Meanwhile, three people are helping police investigations in connection with the assault on a female resident of Bumai village, in Bukoba Rural District's Bugabo Ward.

The Acting Kagera Regional Police Commander (RPC), Mr Isack Msengi, named the woman as Estha Bwemerwa (56). He said a group of people descended on her last Thursday, assaulted her, destroyed her house and banana plantation, over allegations that she had bewitched a student at Kasiliza Secondary School.

"Investigations are still underway. The three suspects (name withheld) will be arraigned when investigations are completed.my appeal to the people is to refrain from taking the law into their own hands as this can lead to the breach of the peace," he said.