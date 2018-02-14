South Africa: Lustration - With Zuma Gone At Last, We Will Forgive but Never Forget

opinion

The Truth and Reconciliation Commission did not offer our people a proper catharsis at all and the culprits who did not seize the opportunity to tell us the truth must surely now come clean. For if we don't deal with it, it will come back to haunt us, as we observe now with Jacob Zuma. Shall we bay for their blood?

The second oldest profession comes under the spotlight, thanks to none other than our very own Jacob Zuma. The dark art of espionage has reared its ugly head in our modern body politic again, and old unconfirmed lists of collaborators and apartheid spies are making the rounds.

We have all always wondered when will we be exposed to the list containing all the names of those progressive forces among us that collaborated and spied for the apartheid government. We heard rumours that such a list was made available to Mandela during his presidency and that he rejected it, possibly knowing full well what the consequences of it would be, but also how it would potentially derail the then strategy of reconciliation.

It goes without saying that a clever few of the security apparatchiks would have wanted to make sure...