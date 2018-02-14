Mauritius: Secretary General of IORA Pays Farewell Call On PM

press release

The Secretary General of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA), Ambassador K. V Bhagirath, paid a farewell call on the Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit and Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, on Monday 12 February at the New Treasury building in Port Louis.

In a statement, Mr Bhagirath underlined that discussions with the Prime Minister focused mostly on the importance of the ocean development agenda of Mauritius. He emphasised that Government has established a close collaboration with the IORA whose headquarters is located in the country.

The IORA Secretary General also pointed out that the economic dimension of development in the ocean, both onshore and offshore, is huge for Mauritius which is an ocean state. On that note, he underpinned the necessity for Mauritius to develop its own local pool of ocean scientists, experts and researchers.

Mr Bhagirath has served as High Commissioner of India to Mauritius for a period of four years and as Secretary General of the IORA for six years.