14 February 2018

Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

Mauritius: Secretary General of IORA Pays Farewell Call On PM

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The Secretary General of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA), Ambassador K. V Bhagirath, paid a farewell call on the Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit and Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, on Monday 12 February at the New Treasury building in Port Louis.

In a statement, Mr Bhagirath underlined that discussions with the Prime Minister focused mostly on the importance of the ocean development agenda of Mauritius. He emphasised that Government has established a close collaboration with the IORA whose headquarters is located in the country.

The IORA Secretary General also pointed out that the economic dimension of development in the ocean, both onshore and offshore, is huge for Mauritius which is an ocean state. On that note, he underpinned the necessity for Mauritius to develop its own local pool of ocean scientists, experts and researchers.

Mr Bhagirath has served as High Commissioner of India to Mauritius for a period of four years and as Secretary General of the IORA for six years.

Mauritius

Mauritius and Italy to Collaborate in the Field of Renewable Energy

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote cooperation in the field of renewable energy and energy efficiency was… Read more »

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

Copyright © 2018 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.