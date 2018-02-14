Photo: Michael Kakumirizi/Daily Monitor

There was chaos at Naguru as former Buyende District Police Commander, ASP Muhammad Kirumira tried to march out of Police Court protesting what he described as harsh bail conditions.

ASP Kirumira on Tuesday applied for bail but court said it would only be granted if he presented to court two senior police officers above his rank.

Secondly, he was ordered to report to the Police Profession Standards Unit (PSU) daily.

Upon hearing this, Mr Kirumira tried to march out of court saying reporting to PSU every morning meant that he would have to sacrifice his personal work.

He said police had confiscated his phones and therefore there was no way he would have contacted senior police officers to stand surety for him.

He was re-arrested and taken back to Nalufenya, a high profile detention centre in Jinja District.