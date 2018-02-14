For Tanzania's Top Female Golfer Angel Eaton, Her Triumph At the 2018 'IBB Nigeria Ladies Open' On Sunday Surpasses Her Previous Triumphs Attained Across the Continent.

a member of the Dar es Salaam-based Lugalo Golf Club - defied the odds to emerge the overall winner in the four-day championship, which drew the crème de la crème of female golfers from around the African continent.

"This is a special win," Eaton said on arrival at the Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) in Dar es Salaam on Monday night.

"It was very difficult and challenging; but I am glad I finished top of the bunch in the end," Eaton said, grinning from ear to ear.

She claimed the top at International Golf and Country Club course in Abuja on a round total of 228 gross total strokes in the 54-hole tournament.

Over 150 amateur golfers from different countries in Africa - including Zimbabwe, Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda, Tanzania and hosts Nigeria - battled it out for top honors in the championship.

"The Nigeria Ladies Open was the toughest of them all. I'm delighted that I managed to execute my long drives perfectly," Eaton said.

She added: "I had to ensure that I give a good account of myself in Abuja - and, so, do Tanzanians proud.

"I trained very hard ahead of the championship. I am satisfied and greatly pleased with what I have achieved so far."

One of the best female golfers that Tanzania has ever produced, Eaton attributes her victory to hard work and determination on her part.

Her compatriot, Hawa Wanyeche - who finished fourth overall in the Abuja tournament - said: "I would be lying if I say that I'm not disappointed not to have won the title.

"However, I can honestly say I'm delighted that the top honor went to my teammate Eaton, rather than go to players from other countries," she said.

Tanzania had seven players in the event. Others are Ayne Magombe, Sarah Denis, Sophia Mathias, Tanya William and Mwanaidi Ally.

The golfers trained and competed in the Nigeria Open tournament under the auspices of Tanzania People's Defence Forces (TBDF).

Former champion, Nigerian Rachael Danjuma, was quoted as saying from Abuja that she was disappointed not to have been able to retain the title.