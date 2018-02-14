14 February 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Eaton Revels in Nigeria Ladies Open Success

Tagged:

Related Topics

For Tanzania's Top Female Golfer Angel Eaton, Her Triumph At the 2018 'IBB Nigeria Ladies Open' On Sunday Surpasses Her Previous Triumphs Attained Across the Continent.

a member of the Dar es Salaam-based Lugalo Golf Club - defied the odds to emerge the overall winner in the four-day championship, which drew the crème de la crème of female golfers from around the African continent.

"This is a special win," Eaton said on arrival at the Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) in Dar es Salaam on Monday night.

"It was very difficult and challenging; but I am glad I finished top of the bunch in the end," Eaton said, grinning from ear to ear.

She claimed the top at International Golf and Country Club course in Abuja on a round total of 228 gross total strokes in the 54-hole tournament.

Over 150 amateur golfers from different countries in Africa - including Zimbabwe, Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda, Tanzania and hosts Nigeria - battled it out for top honors in the championship.

"The Nigeria Ladies Open was the toughest of them all. I'm delighted that I managed to execute my long drives perfectly," Eaton said.

She added: "I had to ensure that I give a good account of myself in Abuja - and, so, do Tanzanians proud.

"I trained very hard ahead of the championship. I am satisfied and greatly pleased with what I have achieved so far."

One of the best female golfers that Tanzania has ever produced, Eaton attributes her victory to hard work and determination on her part.

Her compatriot, Hawa Wanyeche - who finished fourth overall in the Abuja tournament - said: "I would be lying if I say that I'm not disappointed not to have won the title.

"However, I can honestly say I'm delighted that the top honor went to my teammate Eaton, rather than go to players from other countries," she said.

Tanzania had seven players in the event. Others are Ayne Magombe, Sarah Denis, Sophia Mathias, Tanya William and Mwanaidi Ally.

The golfers trained and competed in the Nigeria Open tournament under the auspices of Tanzania People's Defence Forces (TBDF).

Former champion, Nigerian Rachael Danjuma, was quoted as saying from Abuja that she was disappointed not to have been able to retain the title.

Tanzania

EA Legislators 'Happy' With Dar Port Performance

THE East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) yesterday hailed the efficiency at the Dar es Salaam port, but were also… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.