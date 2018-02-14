South Africa: No Compensation As SA Seeks to Reclaim Land

Pretoria — SOUTH Africa will expropriate land without compensation owing to the ineffectiveness of the "willing buyer" "willing seller" model, a ruling party official has said.

Elias Magashule, African National Congress (ANC) secretary general, said the seizures would nonetheless be within the confines of the country's laws.

"One of our resolutions at the ANC conference was to expropriate land without compensation," Magashule said in the administrative capital Pretoria on Tuesday.

He said the land expropriation and redistribution would be done in a manner that does not threaten food security.

Land restitution was one of the promises made by the ANC when it came to power in 1994.

In December 2017, at its 54th National Conference, the party announced it would seek to amend Section 25 of the Constitution regarding property rights to implement "land expropriation without compensation."

This will be a political trump card for the elections scheduled for 2019.

The opposition Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) also has land at the centre of its manifesto.

Zimbabwe was the first African nation to seize land from former colonial without compensation, a move triggering many other African countries in the Southern African Development Community (SADC)to follow suit. - CAJ News