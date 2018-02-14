13 February 2018

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

South Africa: No Compensation As SA Seeks to Reclaim Land

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Savious Kwinika

Pretoria — SOUTH Africa will expropriate land without compensation owing to the ineffectiveness of the "willing buyer" "willing seller" model, a ruling party official has said.

Elias Magashule, African National Congress (ANC) secretary general, said the seizures would nonetheless be within the confines of the country's laws.

"One of our resolutions at the ANC conference was to expropriate land without compensation," Magashule said in the administrative capital Pretoria on Tuesday.

He said the land expropriation and redistribution would be done in a manner that does not threaten food security.

Land restitution was one of the promises made by the ANC when it came to power in 1994.

In December 2017, at its 54th National Conference, the party announced it would seek to amend Section 25 of the Constitution regarding property rights to implement "land expropriation without compensation."

This will be a political trump card for the elections scheduled for 2019.

The opposition Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) also has land at the centre of its manifesto.

Zimbabwe was the first African nation to seize land from former colonial without compensation, a move triggering many other African countries in the Southern African Development Community (SADC)to follow suit. - CAJ News

South Africa

ANC Moves to Replace Zuma as President

South Africa's ruling African National Congress will support an opposition motion of no confidence in President Jacob… Read more »

Read the original article on CAJ News.

Copyright © 2018 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.