South Africa: Business Leaders Laud Axing of Zuma

Pretoria — BUSINESS Leadership South Africa (BLSA) has welcomed as "courageous" the decision by the African National Congress (ANC) to recall President Jacob Zuma.

The ruling party's national executive committee recalled its former leader on Tuesday after his refusal to voluntarily step down.

"The refusal to resign shows Mr Zuma, and his defenders and supporters are driven by nothing more than avarice, myopia and unbridled self-interest, and it demonstrates that he's uniquely unfit to hold this important office," Bonang Mohale, the Chief Executive Officer of BLSA, said.

Mohale said it was crucial to end the two-week "chaos" regarding the future of Zuma.

The business leader pointed out the impasse over his tenure had created uncertainty for the economy as it had deferred the State of the Nation Address), which effectively opens Parliament, and has threatened the National Budget's delivery.

"We urge the ANC's new leadership to act swiftly, but constitutionally, in removing their deployee from the high office so that work of recovering our future which was imperilled by his ruinous regime - characterised by incompetence, corruption, state capture and low economic growth - can begin in earnest."

Zuma was elected president in 2009.

His tenure has been marred by allegations of corruption and personal scandals.