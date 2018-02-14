13 February 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: JKF Names Juniors Teams for Africa Duty

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Larry Ngala

The Junior Golf Foundation (JGF) on Tuesday named Kenya's junior team for this year's All Africa Junior Golf Championship to be held at Royal Dar es Salaam Golf Club in Casablanca, Morocco.

The team of four boys and three girls will be led to Morocco by JGF chairman Gitonga Kabera and the legendary Rose Naliaka of Naliaka Golf Academy - who is also the coach of the girls' team.

Zubair Khan, currently playing off handicap four and a member of Muthaiga, Daniel Kiragu also of Muthaiga (5) and the national junior champion Mutahi Kibugu, an off scratch player and a member of Muthaiga, will make up the boys' team.

The fourth player will be Nyali Golf and Country Club's Agil Is-Haq Jamal - who is also playing off scratch.

Save for Kiragu, the rest of the boys have represented Kenya in the All Africa Championship while Is-Haq and Kibugu have also represented the country in the men's senior team as well.

The girls' team will include the Dubai-based Kellie Gachaga, currently playing off five, while others will be Ashley Awour from the Naliaka Academy and the 13-year-old Channelle Wangare from Vet Lab Sports Club.

Kenya

Uhuru Kenyatta Moves to Secure His Circle of Power

President Uhuru Kenyatta Tuesday purged the State's top legal team following the resignation of Attorney-General Githu… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.