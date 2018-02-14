Kenya: JKF Names Juniors Teams for Africa Duty

The Junior Golf Foundation (JGF) on Tuesday named Kenya's junior team for this year's All Africa Junior Golf Championship to be held at Royal Dar es Salaam Golf Club in Casablanca, Morocco.

The team of four boys and three girls will be led to Morocco by JGF chairman Gitonga Kabera and the legendary Rose Naliaka of Naliaka Golf Academy - who is also the coach of the girls' team.

Zubair Khan, currently playing off handicap four and a member of Muthaiga, Daniel Kiragu also of Muthaiga (5) and the national junior champion Mutahi Kibugu, an off scratch player and a member of Muthaiga, will make up the boys' team.

The fourth player will be Nyali Golf and Country Club's Agil Is-Haq Jamal - who is also playing off scratch.

Save for Kiragu, the rest of the boys have represented Kenya in the All Africa Championship while Is-Haq and Kibugu have also represented the country in the men's senior team as well.

The girls' team will include the Dubai-based Kellie Gachaga, currently playing off five, while others will be Ashley Awour from the Naliaka Academy and the 13-year-old Channelle Wangare from Vet Lab Sports Club.