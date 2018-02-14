13 February 2018

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Merchant Killed in Kassala, Eastern Sudan

Tagged:

Related Topics

Kassala — A man was shot and killed in his house in Kassala on Monday while he was trying to protect youths from militiamen. Members of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) shot and killed merchant Khidir Mohamed in his house in Kassala, early Monday morning. His wife and children were also in the house.

A witness said that a RSF patrol stopped a number of youths from Hamid Wakil village, in the northern side of Kassala. "They seized their phones and belongings, after which the youths ran away."

They took refuge at Khidir Mohamed's house, but where followed by members of the RSF. "They opened fire on Mohamed while he tried to protect the youth."

At the time of reporting it is unclear whether the relatives of the dead have filed a report with the police.

Sudan

Captured, Raped, Ransomed - the Kidnappers Preying On Teenagers Far From Home

When Ella and her cousin reached a refugee camp in Sudan, it seemed to herald safety. Instead, it was the start of an… Read more »

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Copyright © 2018 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.