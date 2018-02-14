Gambia: In the NIA Trial - Defence Quizzes NIA Officer On Nogoi Njie

Lawyer Christopher Mene, yesterday 12th February 2018, quizzed the tenth Prosecution witness (PW10) Pa Serign Mboob, before Justice Kumba Sillah-Camara of the Banjul High Court.

The accused persons in this case are Yankuba Badjie, former director of NIA, Louis Gomez, former deputy director of NIA, Saikou Omar Jeng, former director of Operations NIA, Haruna Susso, Yusupha Jammeh, Tamba Masireh, Lamin Darboe and Baboucarr Sallah, and Lamin Lang Sanyang, a doctor.

During cross examination, Counsel Mene asked the witness: "You said you joined the NIA in July 2015. Is it not that you are with the NIA less than a year before April, 2016?"

"I joined the NIA on 1st July 2015," the witness said.

"Were you serving with any agency or Government before NIA?" Mene asked.

"Yes," the witness responded. "What agency or Government were you serving?" Mene asked.

"The Police," the witness responded.

"When did you cease to serve with the Police?" asked Mene.

"In 2000," the witness said.

"What was the last agency or Government you served before joining the NIA?" he asked.

"Drug Squad," the witness answered.

"That was the same with the NDEA?" Mene asked.

"I served the drug squad," he said.

"Now you know the NDEA?" Mene asked.

"I know the drug squad," he answered.

"The Drug Squad is under which agency?" Mene asked.

"The drug squad is under NDEA," he answered.

'Why did you leave the NDEA?" Mene asked.

"I was forced to leave the NDEA because I was not happy with the way I was treated there," the witness said.

"I put it to you that you left NDEA for misconduct," Mene told the witness.

"I was never dismissed in connection to the case," the witness said.

"In fact, you were dismissed in connection with a drug case," Mene said.

"No," the witness responded.

"You said in your evidence-in-chief that you heard Nogoi Njie saying in Mandinka: "give me time to tie my wrapper." Did you see any wrapper that she want to tie?" Counsel asked.

"No," he said.

"Is it possible for Nogoi to say give me time to tie my wrapper, if there was no wrapper?" Mene asked.

"What I know was that Nogoi Njie was asking for her to be given permission to tie her wrapper," he said,

"Is it correct that you cannot categorically say that there was a wrapper?" Mene asked.

"What I said was the time I saw her, there was no wrapper," he said.

"Female dressing in the Gambia, does it consist of only wrapper?" Mene asked.

"No," he said.

"I putting it to you that on the day of the interview when you saw Nogoi Njie, she had an underwear and a top on," Mene said.

"I don't know," he said.

"This black object that Tamba Mansary allegedly took from his back, was it attached to his back?" Counsel asked.

"I don't know," he said.

"You said Tamba tried to hit Nogoi and in the process he fell down. When he fell down what happened to the black object from his back?" Mene asked.

"I said Tamba fell down when he tried to kick Nogoi Njie?" he said.

"Is it permissible for agents at the NIA to beat suspects with black objects?" Mene asked.

"No," he said.

At that juncture the Defence Counsel for 3rd accused, Counsel I. Jallow, rose up and said the accused person has brought it to the court's attention that there is a witness called Mbemba Camara sitting in court. The witness was then identified and the prosecution confirmed that he is one of the listed witnesses. He was then cautioned by the trial judge and asked to leave the court which he did.

Continuing his cross examination Mene asked: "You will agree with me that if Tamba did what you said he did, that will be a violation to the NIA?"

"We are not allowed to beat," he said.

"If what you have alleged against Tamba happened, it will be wrong, is it not?" Counsel said.

"I do not allege. It is what I have seen," he said.

"After witnessing the scene you ran to the interview hall, what did you do?" Counsel asked.

"I went and sit down there," he said.

"Was it necessary for you to run if it was few meters from the veranda to the interview hall?" Counsel asked.

"I ran because I saw a naked woman," he said.

"At the NIA at the time up to now, is there any black object that NIA agents carry around on their back?" Counsel asked.

"No," he said.

"The black object that you talked about, have you seen that object before at the NIA?" Counsel asked.

"No," he said.

The case continues today 13th February 2018 at 12 noon.