13 February 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Wrestler Boy-Balla Delighted With Win in Senegal

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sulayman Bah

Jabang-based Gambian wrestler Boy-Balla has voiced delight over his weekend win in Senegal.

Boy-Balla, one of the country's fastest rising arena stars, was pitted with Sa Thies II in a wrestling event last Saturday and came out of the tie with the bragging rights.

Boy sustained some knocks but managed to wriggle out of the contest and his patience paid off, a thing of which leaves him delighted.

Pic: The Gambian fans who traveled to cheer the wrestler here pictured displaying

'The Gambians fans that traveled out to here in Senegal have been supportive and I can't thank them enough,' he said in his post-match comment.

Responding on his game tactic, he said: 'I left him (Sa Thies II) to do the punching. I was acting on my coach's instructions and it worked out which I'm delighted for. I am willing to take on any other Senegalese wrestler.'

Last Saturday was the third time Boy-Balla is squaring against a Senegalese wrestler winning twice and losing only once in three of those duels.

He last fought Ousmane Diop, a man who once tussled Balla Gaye II former King of Senegalese Arena and lost at the Serrekunda East mini-stadium.

Boy-Balla was being supported by Banjul Saku Ham Ham's juggernaut 'France' in Dakar.

Gambia

NAWEC Pens 30 Megawatt Contract With Karpower

The National Water and Electricity Company (NAWEC), yesterday signed a 30 megawatt power supply contract with Turkish… Read more »

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Copyright © 2018 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.