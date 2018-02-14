13 February 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Marreh, Njie Make Marks in Spain

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sulayman Bah

Gambian duo Sulayman Marreh and Bacari Kambi Njie have begun life in their new clubs as both made their debuts.

Marreh, rested on the bench in the previous game, was handed his home debut for Almeria in the side's 1-0 loss to Osasuna in a battle of erstwhile Laliga clubs.

The 23-year-old got the nod from the starting lineup but got subbed out later in the 64th minute after getting booked earlier before the break.

Almeria, flirting with the drop zone in the 22- team league standings, recruited the Gambia international in the quest to retain their second tier status.

Marreh agreed to the move having seen his first-team playing minutes with Real Valladolid drastically reduced.

A drop below the second tier, striker Bacari Kambi Njie also debuted for SD Francisco after terminating his deal with Bulgarian premier league outfit Chernomore Varna.

Njie came off the bench in the 52nd minute in the one-all stalemate against third-placed Extramadura CD.

Gambia

NAWEC Pens 30 Megawatt Contract With Karpower

The National Water and Electricity Company (NAWEC), yesterday signed a 30 megawatt power supply contract with Turkish… Read more »

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Copyright © 2018 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.