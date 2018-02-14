Sudan: Sessions of Khartoum Youth Union Conference Begin

Khartoum — Sessions of 8th Conference of National Union for Youth in Khartoum State commenced. Tuesday.

The Conference was held under the theme " We Are Making the Future" and under sponsorship of Governor of Khartoum State, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Rahim Mohamed Hussein was attended by Assistant of President of the Republic, Maj. Gen. Abdul-Rahman Al-Sadiq Al-Mahdi , Chairman of Khartoum State's Legislative Council , Engineer Sidiq Al-Sheikh and a number of ministers, commissioners and youth from different localities of the State.

The Chairman of the Conference Preparatory Committee, Ala-Eddin Mohamed Ahmed said that the Union implemented projects during the past period infields mass marriage, funding youth projects and training.

He indicated to youth participation in the general elections , societal dialogue and dispatching a support convoy to Jebel Marra at cost of five million pounds, commending Khartoum State support to the Union's programs.

Commissioner at Khartoum State HQs, Majda Naseem underlined State support to the National Union of Khartoum State Youth would continue.