Eritrea: Central Region - Soil and Water Conservation Program

Asmara — In a meeting conducted on 12 February concerning agricultural activities in the Central region, call was made to give due focus to soil and water conservation in a bid to boost agricultural productivity. Mr. Arefaine Berhe, Minister of Agriculture and Maj. General Romodan Osman Awelyay, Governor of the Central region participated in the meeting.

Mr. Hailemichael Eyob, branch head of the Agriculture Ministry in the Central region, said that soil and water conservation is important in boosting production and called on the administration to strengthen participation. He added that from the 29 thousand hectares arable land in the region 26 thousand hectares have been cultivated with crops and the remaining 3 thousand hectares with vegetables and fruits. Briefings were also given regarding the set out programs for 2018 and the importance of introducing select seeds.

The Governor of the Central region, Maj. General Romodan Osman Awelyay called on farmers to focus on traditional poultry, bee as well as vegetable farming and the agricultural experts to give sustainable professional advice.

Mr. Arefaine on his part underlined the need to focus on crop rotation, introduction of sweet potatoes, as well as constant follow up on their crop with a view to controlling migrant pests.