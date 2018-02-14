14 February 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Mwakyembe Graces Radio Day Event

By Janeth Muhizi

Dar es Salaam — The minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Dr Harrison Mwakyembe was expected to be the chief guest during an event to commemorate the World Radio Day.

The event, which was organised by UNESCO in collaboration with the Tanzania Development Information Organisation (TADIO), a network of community media in Tanzania, was planned to take place in Dodoma late yesterday.

The decision to hold it in the capital stems from the need to bring together community media practitioners from Tanzania Mainland and Zanzibar, mainstream media and other stakeholders.

The event was expected to discuss rules and regulation of online journalism, status of Online Content Regulations 2017 and culminate with a sports debate.

The motion in the debate focused on diversity in sports coverage, gender equality in sports, coverage and peace development through sports coverage.

According to the press release, there will be a seven-day training that will bring together 51 community media practitioners from 24 UNESCO-backed community radios, which cover 77.4 per cent of all regions in Tanzania.

