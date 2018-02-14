Gambia: Family Sues Physical Planning for Demolition of Landed Property

The Bojang Kunda Family of Brikama Jamisa, have taken the Department of Physical Planning to Court claiming D686, 000.

The Plaintiffs in this suit are Saikou Bakary Bojang who is a retired civil servant and now businessman and Musa Bojang who is a driver.

The family is claiming recovery of the sum of D265,000 being the cost of damage to the 1st Plaintiff's house caused by the actions of the servants and agents of the 1st Defendant, when they trespassed on the 1st Plaintiff's landed property, situated at Brikama Jamisa in Kombo Central District and wrongfully demolished his partially completed cement block house on the said landed property, and another recovery sum of D146,000 being the cost of damage to the 2nd Plaintiff's house caused by the actions of the same servants and agents of the 1st Defendant. Also, the family claims for damages in the sum of D150,000 and 4% interest from the judgement to date of liquidation of the adjudged sum and costs in the sum of D125,000.

According to the particulars of claim, the two Plaintiffs are biological brothers from the same parents and got their land on which they built their houses that was demolished and destroyed by agents from the Department of Physical Planning; that the land that was destroyed was acquired from their mother who inherited it from her father and the land was used as a farm and garden over the years. According to the particulars of claim, on the 16th day of May 2017 agents and servants from the Department of Physical Planning including Ismaila Fofana and Musa Jobarteh, came with a contingent of personnel from the Police Intervention Unit (PIU) from Brikama, led by one Musa Touray; that they went to the Plaintiffs land situated at Brikama Jamisa and carried out a demolition and destruction exercise on the two houses situated on the said land, belonging to the 1stand 2nd Plaintiffs.

Finally, according to the particulars of claim, the Plaintiffs' Legal Practitioner Lawyer Lamin J. Darboe, wrote a letter addressed to the Director of the Department of Physical Planning in Banjul, demanding for an explanation but the Department ignored the letter.

The case was called for mention but adjourned till the 13th day of March 2018.