13 February 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Deputy Foreign Minister Meets ADB Delegation

Khartoum — The Deputy Foreign Minister, Ambassador, Atta Al-Manan Bakheit met, Tuesday, the Advisory Mission of the Executive Directors of the African Development Bank, currently on a visit to the country, in response to an invitation extended by the Ministry of Finance.

Ambassadors, Bakheit and Abdul Ghani Al-Naeim briefed the ADB delegation on the political situation, the diplomatic relations with the international community, the steps taken, so far, for removing Sudan's name from the list of the countries sponsoring terrorism and the country's efforts to combat terrorism and human trafficking.

Sudan's relation with the State of South Sudan and Sedan's commitment to the agreements signed by the two sides, were also reviewed.

Meanwhile the delegation expressed understanding and readiness to support Sudan to fund development and infrastructure projects.

