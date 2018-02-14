Sudan: President Bashir Says Sudan Works to Achieve Political Stability

Khartoum — The President of the Republic, Omar Bashir, has commended the role of the Sudanese Bar Association in helping implement justice and supporting due process of law.

The President on Tuesday received a delegation from the Bar Association led by its chair lawyer Osman Mohamed Al Shareef.

The President commended the fair and free elections of the lawyers Union, saying he stands behind all issues of concern to the lawyers in the country.

The President has stressed that the political stability is a goal south by the government, taking into consideration all the political forces, through a long process that spans from the national dialogue up to the political accord that leads to economic stability that would be appreciated by all Sudanese people.

The president renewed the government commitment to reach peace in the two areas, saying the political will and determination are there for achieving peace in the said areas.

The President said the Sudan remained steadfast and strong despite the many plots being woven against it. He also referred to the wide participation in the national dialogue.

The Head of the Sudan Bar Association, Shareef, said the Association stand with the national issues and in particular with the drafting of the constitution, saying the union also backs the national dialogue document which he said is a document around which the Sudanese people.

He said Sudanese lawyers also are with the government campaign to collect illegal firearms, as a boost for social peace and stability and prevention of conflicts.

He said the bar will also stand firm in defense of the rights of the country in regional, judicial, legal, and international forums. He said the Bar is fully confident in the Sudanese judicial institutions.