13 February 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Foreign Minister Meets Turkish Opposite Number

Khartoum — Foreign Minister, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour met, Tuesday, his Turkish counterpart, Mevlüt ?avu?o?lu on the sidelines of the activities of the Turkish African Partnership Conference, in the Turkish capital of Angara.

The meeting discussed means for development of relations between the two countries in all fields.

Prof. Ghandour, during the meeting has expressed Sudan's appreciation to the historic visit to Sudan by the Turkish President, Reccep Tayib Erdogan which he described as a quantum leap in relations between the two countries.

The Turkish Foreign Minister, on his part, thanked Prof. Ghandour for his participation in the conference, affirming the necessity for implementation and the projects signed by the two countries.

