Gambia: Gen. Saul Badjie's Wife Arrested

Information reaching this medium have it that Isha Jallow, wife of General Saul Badjie has been arrested and detained at the Criminal Investigation Unit of the Brusubi Police Station. The incident happened yesterday, 12th February 2018, around 10am, a source confirmed to this medium.

The source revealed that the Task Force registry that operates under the purview of the Justice Ministry, busted Gen. Badjie's wife who was transferring her husband's belongings in Bijilo to another apartment at Old Yundum on the Coast Road.

"We found his wife in the house and asked her what her mission was and she indicated that she came to remove her husband's belongings. We escorted her to where she took the belongings and eventually saw it and involved the Police to investigate the matter," the source disclosed.

"First when we visited the compound, we were given the impression that nothing was inside the house but now we discovered that there were some items inside the rooms," the source further said.

The source disclosed that the wife together with a relative of Badjie, have been handed over to CI Unit of the Brusubi Police for further investigation. "They were taken to the police for questioning," the source said.

The source disclosed that Badjie's wife left the country before the presidential elections and was based in Dakar; that her return was to transport the belongings of her husband out of the country.

Our source finally concluded that the two apartments have since been heavily guarded by armed personnel of the Police Intervention Unit (PIU).

It could be recalled that Gen. Saul Badjie fled the country with the former president to Equitorial Guinea and the wife left for Senegal well before the presidential elections that ousted the former president. At the time of going to press, the Police PRO Superintendent David Kujabi was contacted to shed light on the matter but he told this reporter that he was not aware and could not confirm the story because it was late.