Tanzania: NEC Refutes Claims of Favouring Ruling Party

Dar es Salaam — The National Electoral Commission (Nec) has denied allegations raised by the main opposition party, Chadema, in ongoing by-election that it favours the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM).

Chadema accused the commission of allowing District Commissioners to interfere with the election. They also accuse NEC of illegally transferring 46 polling centres without consultation.

In a statement released yesterday by the NEC Director of Election, Mr Ramadhan Kailima, played down all allegations levelled against them, stressing that they were untrue and that they have not yet received any letter detailing grievances from Chadema. The Nec, thereafter, issued a warning to all political parties participating in by-election campaigns that it is an ethical offence to spread incorrect information about the polls.

Mr Kailima said it is the responsibility of the parties, leaders and candidates to ensure that they comply with the laid down election laws.

"The commission has stated that if there is a candidate who is vying for a parliamentary seat or councilorship, who has a complaint should submit it to the relevant authorities and when he or she is dissatisfied with the ruling, he/she has a chance to appeal," read part of the statement.

Chadema claimed that they had written to the commission over their discontent, but the latter disclosed that they have yet to receive a letter from them.