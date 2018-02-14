Namibia: Geingob Warns Lawmakers ... but He Had to Do It in a Nice Way

PRESIDENT Hage Geingob expressed concern over absenteeism in parliament, a sense of entitlement and the abuse of several other privileges such as travelling during the opening of the seventh session of the sixth parliament in Windhoek yesterday.

Although Geingob expressed concern, he did it in a manner that would not be seen as if he was interfering in parliamentary matters.

"I have learnt with disappointment that only 19 bills out of the 40 tabled during the last session (2017) were passed," he said.

Geingob urged members to improve the quality of debates in parliament on the 20 bills expected to be tabled this year.

He said some politicians have added "international constituencies to their list of responsibilities", and they abuse the privilege to travel.

The cost-cutting measures implemented by the Office of the Prime Minister last week do not involve politicians, most of whom have been accused of playing by their own rules.

Geingob requested parliament to come up with plans to contain the cost of travelling, saying that permission can only be granted "as long as such travels result in tangible benefits for the people of Namibia".

The President said he was aware of an ongoing silent debate among politicians as to whether all parliamentarians should be given diplomatic passports.

The benefits of having a diplomatic passport include red-carpet treatment, such as being in separate immigration queues at most airports while their bags are mostly not opened for inspection.

Geingob admitted that while there is no law on the issuing of diplomatic passports to parliamentarians, Cabinet had decided to allow such issuance.

He, however, said parliament must look into the process of issuing such passports to members because it was "not an entitlement".

"I have discovered while researching this matter that in various parliaments across the continent and the world, not every member of parliament carries a diplomatic passport.

"Rather, it is a tool to help facilitate diplomatic work, being carried out in the interests of the state. It is meant to enhance efficiencies and not to enhance prestige," Geingob added.

He also expressed concern about absenteeism from parliament.

The Patriot newspaper reported two weeks ago that parliament's attendance register had exposed lawmakers' shockingly low attendance numbers - some absent for more than a month.

According to that report, some lawmakers such as former sports minister Jerry Ekandjo, former deputy labour minister Alpheus Muheua and the All People's Party's Ignatius Shixwameni were absent from the National Assembly for a month.

The article said out of the 75 sittings in 2017, Muheua only attended nine, Ekandjo 21, while Shixwameni only sat for 23 days.

Saying he follows parliamentary debates, Geingob said: "I do observe empty seats, not only from the executive, but also from both sides, including back-benchers. I am informed that back-benchers frequently travel as well."

The Namibian reported yesterday that National Assembly Speaker Peter Katjavivi had failed to make the information about what parliamentarians own, public, despite promising to do so three years ago.

Geingob referred to that article to make his point about the need for transparency in parliament.

"A case in point is today's media headline, alleging that the Speaker has not honoured his commitment to release these declarations publicly," Geingob said, adding that he is leaving it up to Katjavivi to explain whether declarations by parliamentarians should be publicly available.

Geingob cannot instruct members of parliament to declare assets because he is not empowered to do so, and he cannot do so because of the separation of powers.

However, people familiar with his thinking believe that parliamentarians cannot be untouchable.

Katjavivi answered the questions by The Namibian yesterday, promising to release the declarations soon.

He said progress in releasing the information is at an advanced stage, and the public will soon be updated.

"The only outstanding aspect now is the exercise of making this asset register open in the public domain. The delay in this undertaking has been due to the pressure on staff time, and this is now being rectified," Katjavivi said.

He did not give a time frame for completing this process. It is unclear if parliament will comply with Geingob's indirect push for transparency.