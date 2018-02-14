South Africa: Joy Over Rain Marred As 9 Drown in Western Cape Floods

Nine people drowned in flash floods in the Western Cape, the province's traffic chief said on Wednesday.

"In total nine people lost their lives in flooding in the Western Cape shortly after 12 o'clock," said Kenny Africa.

He said four women and a man drowned when they jumped out of their car to get away from a big mass of water advancing toward them on the High Noon pass, outside Villiersdorp, in the Caledon area.

"The [five] occupants got a fright jumped out and the water washed them away," said Africa.

In another incident in the Montagu area four men, a driver and three passengers, died after they could not escape flood waters bearing down on them.

This incident also happened around 00:00.

Further details were not immediately available.

The province is struggling through a crippling drought, with Tuesday's rare rain celebrated before news of the tragedy struck.

