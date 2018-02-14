14 February 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Joy Over Rain Marred As 9 Drown in Western Cape Floods

Tagged:

Related Topics

Nine people drowned in flash floods in the Western Cape, the province's traffic chief said on Wednesday.

"In total nine people lost their lives in flooding in the Western Cape shortly after 12 o'clock," said Kenny Africa.

He said four women and a man drowned when they jumped out of their car to get away from a big mass of water advancing toward them on the High Noon pass, outside Villiersdorp, in the Caledon area.

"The [five] occupants got a fright jumped out and the water washed them away," said Africa.

In another incident in the Montagu area four men, a driver and three passengers, died after they could not escape flood waters bearing down on them.

This incident also happened around 00:00.

Further details were not immediately available.

The province is struggling through a crippling drought, with Tuesday's rare rain celebrated before news of the tragedy struck.

Source: News24

South Africa

ANC Moves to Replace Zuma as President

South Africa's ruling African National Congress will support an opposition motion of no confidence in President Jacob… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.