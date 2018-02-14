Namibia: Further Mental Checks Ordered in Murder, Rape Case

THE mental state of a former Outjo area farmworker facing 15 criminal charges - including murder, rape and kidnapping - in the Windhoek High Court will have to be assessed by a third psychiatrist to determine if he is fit to continue standing trial.

With Johannes Likuwa Hausiku (43) back in the dock before judge Nate Ndauendapo yesterday, state advocate Ethel Ndlovu requested an order that a state psychiatrist should examine Hausiku, and a private psychiatrist should report to the court whether he understands court proceedings and is fit to continue standing trial.

Hausiku is being prosecuted on 15 charges emanating from three incidents that happened at Outjo during early 2012. He denied guilt on all of the charges in October 2014.

The prosecution alleges that Hausiku kidnapped, raped and attempted to rape an extremely drunk woman at Outjo during the night of 30 to 31 May 2012, that he murdered the woman's two-year-old son, and that he obstructed the police investigation of that incident by telling the woman to report to the police that she had been attacked and her son had been killed by a group of four men.

Hausiku is also accused of having kidnapped, raped and robbed a woman at Outjo while she was walking home from a shebeen on the night of 28 to 29 January 2012, and of having tried to rape another woman, who was also attacked after visiting a shebeen, at Outjo on the night of 29 January 2012.

The defence phase of the trial was expected to start in August 2016, after the end of the prosecution's case, when Hausiku's defence lawyer, Hipura Ujaha, asked that he should first undergo psychiatric observation to assess his mental health.

Two psychiatrists who have so far assessed Hausiku's mental state have reached conflicting findings.

Government psychiatrist Dr Hilen Ndjaba, in November 2016, reported that Hausiku was not fit to stand trial, as he was incapable of understanding court proceedings, and that he was mentally ill at the time the crimes he is accused of were committed. Dr Ndjaba diagnosed Hausiku as being schizophrenic.

In the wake of Dr Ndjaba's findings, Ndlovu asked the judge to order that two other psychiatrists assess Hausiku. A private psychiatrist, Dr Reinhardt Sieberhagen, in a report completed last week, said that Hausiku was not mentally ill at the time of the alleged crimes. At the time of the alleged offences, he had the ability to appreciate the wrongfulness of his actions and to act upon such appreciation, Dr Sieberhagen reported.

He also recorded that during his clinical assessment, Hausiku did not report any particular complaint that may indicate an underlying mental illness. However, with Hausiku's health record indicating that he had complained about night-time hallucinations in the past and also had a history of drug use, Dr Sieberhagen diagnosed him as having a mental and behavioural disorder due to multiple drug use.

Hausiku is due to make his next court appearance on 13 March, with the court expected to be informed then whether he has undergone further psychiatric observation ordered by judge Ndauendapo. He is being held in custody in the meantime.