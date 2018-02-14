South Africa: Parly Chief Whips Meeting Postponed to 14 - 00

The planned meeting between Parliament's chief whips and National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete has been postponed until 14:00.

Inkatha Freedom Party chief whip Narend Singh told News24 that no reason was given for the postponement.

Presumably it will be so that the African National Congress caucus can sit first.

United Democratic Movement chief whip Nqabayomzi Kwankwa said that politically, "That would make the most sense."

The ANC's caucus is sitting at 10:00 on Wednesday following the NEC's announcement that President Jacob Zuma is to be recalled.

It will discuss the implications of the party's resolution.

The chief whips will have more direction to plan dates for a prospective State of the Nation Address and a motion of no confidence, in the event that Zuma doesn't resign.

Zuma is also expected to address the nation sometime on Wednesday.

Source: News24