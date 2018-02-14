Namibia: Geingob Reads Riot Act to Deputy Ministers

PRESIDENT Hage Geingob has lashed out at deputy ministers who failed to answer their cellphones when his office tried to contact them.

During a swearing-in ceremony at State House yesterday, Geingob said the Office of the President tried calling the deputy ministers so that he could talk to them, but they were not answering their phones.

"Two at least were in the Cabinet. My office called so I could talk to them before they got their letters [of appointment]. That's a bad beginning already. Government is giving you your cellphones. It's not for business, it should be reached wherever you are," Geingob stressed.

He said the swearing-in of ministers and deputy ministers is not a joke.

"This is the year of reckoning. You will be sworn in today, you can get out tomorrow too," he stated.

The head of state on Monday announced a new list of deputy ministers, which featured two new appointees and several redeployments to other ministries.

The two newly appointed deputy ministers are former Swapo Party Youth League secretary Veikko Nekundi and fellow Swapo member of parliament, Bernadette Jagger. Nekundi becomes deputy minister of public enterprises, while Jagger will be at the Ministry of Environment and Tourism.

The re-assignment of deputy ministers was necessitated by a recent Cabinet reshuffle, which amongst others saw the promotion of three long-serving deputy ministers to full ministers.

Deputy minister Stanley Simataa was promoted to minister of information and communication technology, while deputy minister of international relations and cooperation Peya Mushelenga was promoted to minister of urban and rural development.

Erastus Uutoni was elevated to be minister of sports, youth and national service. "In Swapo, we groom, not just to climb the tree from the top. You climb the tree from the bottom," the President observed.

Chief Justice Peter Shivute presided over the ceremony.

