South Africa: Is the ANC Committing Suicide?

analysis

The current ANC leadership seem to forget they are supposed to serve the people and not think - or appear to think - that they own them. Or South Africa.

The ANC under Jacob Zuma has lost the plot. He thinks the ANC is more important than South Africa. According to his logic, because the ANC liberated SA, they own it. The Mangaung slate under Zuma in 2012 handed over the country and the ANC to the Guptas. It has to be acknowledged as the worst leadership of ANC since 1994. It cannot be absolved but should be condemned to the dustbin of history.

The Nasrec Elective Conference, which many hoped would clean and restore the ANC to the levels of the Mandela-Tambo quality of leadership, has not lived up to expectations, with Ace Magashule and Jessie Duarte in the office of the secretary general at Luthuli House - the engine room of South African political control, post-apartheid.

Alongside them we have the National Executive Committee consisting of Malusi Gigaba, the man who destroyed state-owned enterprises such as Eskom, Transnet, Prasa etc, along with Faith Muthambi who handed over the SABC to the Guptas to fund The New Age newspaper...