14 February 2018

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Cadbury Partners NFF, Super Eagles

Cadbury Nigeria Plc, manufacturers of TomTom, has expressed delight to partner the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) as the Official Candy of the Super Eagles.

The company's Corporate and Government Affairs Director for West Africa, Mr. Bala Yesufu, said now is the time to give the Super Eagles the maximum support the team requires to excel in football, Nigeria's favourite sport.

Yesufu said: "Tom Tom, the leading candy brand from Cadbury Nigeria is proud to be associated as 'Official Candy of the Super Eagles.' We appreciate the leadership of the NFF for their moderation in arriving at this partnership initiative and we hope to live up to our part of the deal."

According to the President of the NFF, Mr. Amaju Pinnick, the partnership with Tom Tom was too good to be turned down as the brand has demonstrated a champion's spirit over the years.

Pinnick added:"The Nigerian Football Federation is pleased to enter into thiscontract as Tom Tom has done so much for Nigerian football over the years. "Candies are for champions. The Super Eagles remain a champion team and Tom Tom is also a champion candy. I strongly believe the company will enjoy the new experience even better than its previous romance with Nigerian Football Federation."

Meanwhile, Mr. Mike Itemuagbor, Chairman of Pamodzi Sports Marketing, the sponsorship agency, noted that Tom Tom from Cadbury and his company have the responsibility to ensure that both organisations derive fulfilment from the relationship.

He opined further: "The agreement is for a period of three years in the initial period, and renewable. It makes Tom Tom the 'Official Candy of the Super Eagles.' All other details are to be made known at the official contract signing ceremony soon."

