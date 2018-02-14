Namibia: A Valentine's Fundraiser for Education

Windhoek — You may not be aware, but today is Valentine's Day. The day is celebrated every year on February 14. It is believed to be the day when people show their affection for another person, with people sending cards, flowers or chocolates to one another with messages of love.

The Lifetime Difference Youth Association (LDYA) youth organisation is hosting a Valentine's Day Gala Dinner at Ella Du Plessis Secondary School in Windhoek, this evening. LDYA executive chairperson, Venee Mieze, says the aim is to collect funds for their educational motivation campaign starting end of this month. The campaign will happen in different schools across the country, to give leaners motivation -through speeches- to do well in their examinations, as well as to provide school materials, and school uniforms to vulnerable pupils.

At tonight's gala dinner, acclaimed local artist Big Ben will perform some of his hit songs, including love songs to entertain couples in attendance. Mieze says they have also invited a relationship expert and motivational speaker, Ngamane Upi Karuihe, to speak at the event. He will be motivating people on matters relating to love. The event will start at 19h00. Tickets are selling from N$180 to N$1,500. Meanwhile, 23-year-old Pakkala Ashipala, says love should be celebrated every day, and not only on Valentine's.

"I don't believe love should only be acknowledged, embraced or celebrated on Valentine's Day. I think the logic behind numerous criminal activities happening in Namibia and Africa at large is more because we are programmed to think about love on February 14 only. I am strongly against that culture, norm, notion and we need to change this," says Ashipala. "We need to show love to one another on a daily basis. That is the only way we as African people will go far in life."

Aina Nashiwaya (24) says Valentine's Day is all about appreciation. "Just knowing that someone loves you as much as you love them, means quite a lot," she says. She adds that today, she is looking forward to gifts from her loved ones. "What I will be doing on this day (Valentine's) I am not sure yet, it's an exciting mystery."

For 22-year-old Bobby Kanjoosa Valentine's Day is just a day of celebrating the concept of love in all forms. "It's a day to thank the ones you love for their commitment to you, and also about sharing affection with another individual." He says he is spending the day with the kids at the cancer ward at Windhoek Central Hospital, working with Global Supermodel Namibia Queen, Tessia Mutwemezi. "I look forward to a fun day of games, gift exchanging and just giving hope of love," says Kanjoosa.