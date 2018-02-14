Namibia: TUN Disturbed By Teachers Recruiting Teachers

Windhoek — The Teachers' Union of Namibia (TUN) is disturbed by the current 'internal policies' of some schools whereby teachers are requested to find stand-ins for their positions when they go on leave.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, TUN secretary general Mahongora Kavihuha said any school's internal policy should be in line with the national policy.

Teachers, he said, should not be reduced to recruiting agents, adding these same teachers end up paying their temporary replacements from their own pockets and have to fork out at least N$100 to N$150 a day.

Some of the teachers who are recruited do not have the necessary qualifications and experience, noted Kavihuha.

This practice is happening across the country, including Windhoek, he said.

"I've addressed this one at many schools," said Kavihuha.

Furthermore, he urged the Ministry of Basic Education, Arts and Culture to redeploy school inspectors and subject advisors who have school management expertise to schools.

"Inspectors are just sitting and doing nothing," charged Kavihuha. He said school inspectors and subject advisors with school management experience could work at schools that don't have principals during this period of financial difficulty for the country.

"After the recovery the Ministry of Basic Education, Arts and Culture can go back to their wasteful behaviour of having structures that do not add any value to education," said Kavihuha.