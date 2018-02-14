14 February 2018

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Heineken to Screen UCL Matches At Premium Centres in Nigeria

Fans of the UEFA Champions League are in for an amazing time as Heineken, the world's premium beer brand and Official Sponsor of the competition is set to host them to exclusive viewing of live European matches.

These premium viewing venues will be in Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt.

Followed by more than a billion people worldwide, the UEFA Champions League is one of the most watched sporting competitions in the world.

With the first round of matches of the 2017/2018 season already played last year, action resumes this week with the Round of 16 and knockout phase.

Heineken will activate exciting fixtures such as Real Madrid vs PSG and Chelsea vs Barcelona across Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt.

The viewing centers include IMAX Lekki, Silverbird Cinema Abuja and FilmHouse Cinema Port Harcourt are to be activated today.

Marketing Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Mr. Franco Maria Maggi, said: "We understand the passion and love that Nigerians have for this beautiful game. So this year, Heineken encourages fans to share the drama of the UEFA Champions League with all their friends.

"We are excited to bring to fans these premium viewing centres where they can enjoy some of the most dramatic football moments in a relaxing atmosphere".

TODAY

Real Madrid Vs PSG

FC Porto Vs Liverpool

Nigeria

