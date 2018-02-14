The Commissioner, Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB), Engr. Akin Olateru has said the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) is yet to comply with directive that it should give the AIB 5 percent from the proceeds of its passenger service charge (PSC).

The AIB Commissioner disclosed this yesterday at the sidelines of the Joint Union Negotiating Council (JUNC), federal ministry of transportation, 2017 annual union retreat held in Abuja.

The AIB had last year requested and obtained approval from the National Assembly and the Minister of State, Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika that it should benefit from the passenger service charge paid by passengers to FAAN to help it execute its mandate.

From passenger traffic data examined by our correspondent, FAAN made N62,173,615,500 in 2017 as PSC, thus if FAAN eventually complies with the directive, AIB should get some N3,108,690,775. It's not immediately clear if FAAN will implement the directive from the 2017 revenue or from 2018 since the directive came within 2017.

"AIB is set up to investigate accidents, come up with safety recommendations, prevent future occurrence and at the end of the day, make it a safer sky. I believe this PSC should be shared with AIB, what we asked for was 10 percent, the National Assembly approved 10 percent since 2017 but the Minister of State for Aviation approved five per cent but till date, FAAN has not remitted a penny to AIB" he said.

"We are the only government agency under transportation that does not charge for its services. So to me, there must be support for AIB" he explained.

Earlier, Engr. Olateru who represented the Minister of State, Aviation, Hadi Sirika, charged the Unions to be innovative in proffering solutions to the problems that plaque them and the industry they represent.

He particularly charged them to push for legislations that will build sustainable institutions that work for future generation. He cited Nigerian Airways example where foreign staff of the airline were paid their benefits when the airline was liquidated but the Nigerian staff have largely.