Dar es Salaam — Young Africans have yet another chance to narrow gap on Mainland Premier League leaders Simba when they face struggling Majimaji at the Uhuru Stadium today.

Yanga sit second in the league table with 34 points from 17 games, seven points behind their rivals Simba, who have been notching up wins almost at will this season.

This means the Jangwani Street giants will cut Simba's lead to four points if they beat Majimaji today.

Simba have been sidelined until tomorrow when they take on Mwadui FC at the Kambarage Stadium in Shinyanga in another mouth-watering encounter.

For Yanga, today's match will also serve as a warm-up ahead of their Africa Champions League preliminary round, return leg match against St Louis of Seychelles.

Yanga, who squeezed a 1-0 win over St Louis in the first leg game at the National Stadium on Saturday, need just a draw in the return leg to book a place in the next stage of the continent's premier club tournament.

They are expected to leave for Seychelles on February 18 for the decisive game. On the other hand, Majimaji, who are placed 14th with 14 points in the 16-team league table, will be fighting for the three points at stake today to revive their hopes to avoid relegation.

Yanga assistant coach Shadrack Nsajigwa said yesterday that their focus was to win the encounter and remain serious contenders for the league title and the jackpot that goes with it. "Majimaji are a good team. They play their hearts out when up against top teams," Nsajigwa said.

"We, therefore, don't expect an easy ride," he said.

In their first round, Majimaji put up a spirited fight to force defending champions Yanga to a 1-1 draw at the Majimaji Stadium Songea.

Strikers Obrey Chirwa, Pius Buswita and Ibrahim Ajibu are among players Yanga bank on for goals.

Majimaji coach Habib Kondo said yesterday that he has addressed weaknesses he noted during their past matches and that they will be all out for a win today.