Zambia Football Clubs Find Raunchy Way of Selling Jerseys

Zambian football clubs have found an enticing way of selling their merchandise.
This is after photos emerged online portraying semi-nude models donning the clubs' jerseys.
The models wore jerseys of Nkana Football Club and Napsa Stars.
This is how Nkana FC of Zambia unveiled new kits. LOXX pic.twitter.com/PmRLiF6p8x
- Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) February 6, 2018
Zambian clubs taking their replica marketing to a whole new level 🙌. Napsa Stars have taken over from where Nkana FC left #442Football @442_Media pic.twitter.com/Yhf6Zs2ukO
- Gregment (@Mulemig) February 13, 2018
How about unveiling @NGSuperEagles #Russia2018 Worldcup jersey this way by Nkana FC of Zambia? ©saddickadams pic.twitter.com/aaodejnMQS
- Kelechi Bernard (@woramangra) February 7, 2018
very sexy ... .. Eleven Wanders must learn from this unveil from Nkana FC
- Kaka Leite (@leitekaka459) February 6, 2018
Incidentally, this tactic seems to be working with Nkana reported to have sold jerseys worth about Sh20 million last year.
Last year Nkana Fc of Zambia 🇿🇲 sold $200,000 replica jerseys and planning to go higher But our Ghanaian 🇬🇭 clubs does not see that @PapaPoku
- Äyälä (@deGraftAyala) January 31, 2018
Sale of merchandise is fast becoming the sure way of attracting income for sports teams.
According to Sports Direct, Manchester United have already sold 2 million jerseys to their global audience in 2018 alone.