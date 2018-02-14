Zambia Football Clubs Find Raunchy Way of Selling Jerseys

Photo: Saddick Adams/Twitter

This is how Nkana FC of Zambia unveiled new kits, tweets Saddick Adams.

Zambian football clubs have found an enticing way of selling their merchandise.

This is after photos emerged online portraying semi-nude models donning the clubs' jerseys.

The models wore jerseys of Nkana Football Club and Napsa Stars.

This is how Nkana FC of Zambia unveiled new kits. LOXX pic.twitter.com/PmRLiF6p8x

- Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) February 6, 2018

Zambian clubs taking their replica marketing to a whole new level 🙌. Napsa Stars have taken over from where Nkana FC left #442Football @442_Media pic.twitter.com/Yhf6Zs2ukO

- Gregment (@Mulemig) February 13, 2018

How about unveiling @NGSuperEagles #Russia2018 Worldcup jersey this way by Nkana FC of Zambia? ©saddickadams pic.twitter.com/aaodejnMQS

- Kelechi Bernard (@woramangra) February 7, 2018

very sexy ... .. Eleven Wanders must learn from this unveil from Nkana FC

- Kaka Leite (@leitekaka459) February 6, 2018

Incidentally, this tactic seems to be working with Nkana reported to have sold jerseys worth about Sh20 million last year.

Last year Nkana Fc of Zambia 🇿🇲 sold $200,000 replica jerseys and planning to go higher But our Ghanaian 🇬🇭 clubs does not see that @PapaPoku

- Äyälä (@deGraftAyala) January 31, 2018

Sale of merchandise is fast becoming the sure way of attracting income for sports teams.

According to Sports Direct, Manchester United have already sold 2 million jerseys to their global audience in 2018 alone.