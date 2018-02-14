14 February 2018

South Africa: DA Receives Timeline From NPA On Possible Zuma Prosecution

By James Selfe

The DA has today received a letter from the National Director of Public Prosecution, Adv. Shaun Abrahams, regarding our request that we are provided with the submissions by President Jacob Zuma on whether or not he should be prosecuted for the 783 counts of counts of corruption, fraud, racketeering and money-laundering against him.

Adv Abrahams has committed to respond to us by Thursday, 15 February on the representations.

We believe we are entitled to the representations as the main litigant in the ongoing battle to have the charges reinstated.

If we do not receive them we will consider approaching court to obtain them.

Adv. Abrahams has also stated that he will receive the recommendations on Friday, 23 February from his prosecuting team on whether or not to go ahead with the prosecution. Thereafter he will announce a date by which he will announce his decision.

Although painfully slow, we are pleased that at last there is a timetable relating to this matter.

We are keen for this matter to proceed, for Jacob Zuma to have his day in court. We will accordingly keep Adv. Abrahams to his undertakings in this letter.

James Selfe MP

DA Federal Council Chairperson

