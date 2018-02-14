Nigeria: Wapic Insurance Sponsors Lagos International Polo Tournament

Wapic Insurance Plc has positioned itself to sponsor and provide comprehensive insurance cover to various sporting groups in the country.

The company is among the sponsors of 2018 Lagos International Polo Tournament scheduled between February 14th and 25th, 2018.

Wapic Insurance, barely a month ago, signed a partnership agreement with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to undertake the comprehensive insurances of all its assets. According to the organisers of the 2018 Lagos International Polo Tournament, Lagos Polo Club, this year's edition of the tournament which promises all the thrills, sophistication prestige and un compromised style that have become synonymous with the event annually held in Lagos is being sponsored by 13 corporate organisations from different sectors of the economic including Wapic Insurance.

The company, according to the Lagos Polo Tournament Manager Seyi Oyinlola, is not only one of the sponsors of the tournament also the official insurer of the tournament.

According to him, the company is providing full insurance cover for the tournament including the insurance cover for the players themselves.

He said there are four main cups being contested for in the tournament namely Silver cup, open cup, Lagos low cup and Majekodunmi cup.

He also said the year's tournament has four select cup namely char gory bowl, which competition is scheduled for February 18th,Oba of Lagos cup scheduled for February 17th,Italian Ambassador's cup scheduled for February 22nd and Churchward plate scheduled for February 25th

According to him, Wapic insurance, is sponsoring the silver cup category to be contested by two leagues - league one and league two.

He said participants in the league one sponsored by the company include Ibadan Jericho, Kano BUA, Lagos Statabase, Lagos Alchemy, Kano Hago, PH Stratabase, Lagos RCF and Lagos Lameana.

Participants in league two include Lagos Anglestone, Ibadan Eleyele, Lagos Aragon, Lagos United, Lagos NRT and Kaduna Dattaku.

He listed other sponsors of the tournament as Guarantee Trust Bank,Coca Cola, Snepco, Wapic, Metro Capital, Chapehill,Denhill Denham,Arbico, verve Cliquot,Balmoral, Elepher, Od Mutual and Bell Oil&Gas as well as SAF and Reack Centre.

Commenting on her company's sponsorship of the tournament, chief Managing Director of Wapic Adeyinka Adekoya, said with the company throwing its weight behind the 2018 edition of the Lagos International Polo tournament opening ,the Wapic Insurance brand has signaled undiluted love for the game of Polo for the second consecutive year.

"This year's edition of the celebrated polo tournament, which will see high-profile clubs from across the country competing for the Silver Cup exclusively sponsored by Wapic Insurance, is anticipated to be remembered as the most exciting polo competition in 2018, just as the 2017 edition sponsored by the company remained on the lips of polo enthusiasts for a long time.

"As an acclaimed risk insurer, Wapic Insurance's sponsorship of the Lagos International Polo Tournament is a metaphor for our place in everyone's life and role as a mitigant in every human endeavour."

CHI Unveils New Website

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc, (CHI) in a move to extend its insurance product services to the reach of its clientele and potential customers has unveiled a new website - www.chiplc.com.

The company said the new website, has been designed to present an utmost user-friendly experience alongside hassle-free navigation and improved functionalities.

It said it will enable users, with a click, to access to information on various classes of general insurance business, to take decisions based on available options and forms of protection desired.

"With a very easy and friendly onboarding process, the website enhances the purchase of insurance products online through the aid of premium calculators. It also facilitates payments with Bank Debit Cards and online payments via specified bank accounts with several tier one and two banks", said the company's Managing Director and Chief Executive officer Eddie Efekoha.

Efekoha, who is also the chairman umbrella body of insurance underwriters in the country the Nigeria Insurers Assiciation ( NIA) said through a unique customer Dashboard available for new and existing customers of the foremost insurance firm, they can view online real-time the status of their policies, and transactions.

He said the functionality of the new website is further evident in the provision for clients to report and lodge in their claims, send supporting claims documents by uploading pictures and relevant forms as well as track the status of their claims.

According to him, the website is built for the digital age, and is easy to navigate and very suitable for the multi-device social networking customer.

Efekoha, attributed the painstaking efforts of several weeks deployed in building the website to the determination of the company in ensuring insurance services are made available with ease to the end users.

He further added that the closer insurance services are to the end users, particularly via desktops and mobile devices, the better for higher insurance penetration with the attendant positive effects on revenue growth.

"Deployment of latest technology is an integral part of the strategic plan of CHI Plc in its quest to emerge as a leader in the Nigerian insurance industry", he stated.