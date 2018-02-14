14 February 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Govt to Build Bilingual Schools in States Along Cameroon Borders - Ministry

Photo: Premium Times
A map showing the border between Nigeria and Cameroon.
By Joseph Erunke

Abuja — The Federal Ministry of Education said it has commenced the process of establishing bilingual schools in states along Nigeria borders with Cameroon.

The Director of Education Support Services in the ministry, Mrs. Justina Ibe, disclosed this at a stakeholders meeting organized by the ministry to discuss Nigeria-Cameroon Trans-Border Cooperation,challenges and opportunities.

According to her, the proposed schools along the borderline would bridge the communication difficulties for future generation and break language barriers between Nigeria and her neighbours especially Cameroon.

She said the idea of the multilingual schools along border states was muted in a communique received from the National Boundaries Commission on the 3rd Nigeria - Cameroon Trans-Border Cooperation which tasked Federal Ministry of Education to facilitate the project.

She noted that the ministry had in the past worked with some countries on French Language Development, adding that even though the National Policy on Education provides for multilingual study which is the learning of a child's language of the immediate community; teachers and learners have not taken the study with desired seriousness.

The bilingual school project will be a tripartite cooperation among the federal and state governments of Nigeria, she said.

The meeting was well attended by relevant Federal Ministries, Agencies and international communities working on migration.

