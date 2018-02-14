14 February 2018

South Africa: ANC Moves to Replace Zuma as President

Cape Town — South Africa's ruling African National Congress will support an opposition motion of no confidence in President Jacob Zuma in Parliament on Thursday if the president does not resign beforehand.

This was announced by the ANC's chief whip in Parliament, Jackson Mthembu, at a news conference in Parliament on Wednesday.

He said the opposition party, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), had refused to withdraw a motion of no confidence it had already tabled, and the ANC was procedurally unable to override the EFF motion with its own.

The ruling party would therefore debate the opposition motion, and move amendments to it from the floor of Parliament.

Mthembu said that if Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng was available, the ANC might move to elect party president Cyril Ramaphosa as the country's president later on Thursday or on Friday.

The South African Constitution provides that Parliament elects the country's president.

