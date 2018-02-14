Namibia: Father Accused of Incest Granted Bail

Windhoek — A father of seven - and begetting his eighth child - who was arrested for allegedly raping his own daughter and forcing her to have abortions numerous times was granted bail on Monday in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court, Katutura.

Making an appearance before Magistrate Molefe Siwaniso, the 29-year-old was informed he was free on condition that an amount of N$5,000 be paid as bail.

"The accused has proven on the bounds of probability that he will stand trial and that he will not interfere with state witnesses," explained the magistrate.

The accused, who is a soldier in the Namibian Defence Force (NDF), was arrested on November 8, 2017 on charges of rape, abortion and incest.

According to the substantial charge sheet, the accused raped his daughter on numerous occasions. The state further says the accused forced his daughter to terminate the pregnancies.

According to the prosecution the two are guilty of incest given the fact that a father-daughter relationship exists between two. The sexual abuse took place between 2013 and 2017.

It is alleged the allegations were first made by the boyfriend of the victim (now 18 years old) who revealed she had terminated her fourth pregnancy.

During the bail application hearing the investigating officer and the social worker said the victim had confessed the abuse that had taken place for several years.

According to them, the victim indicated that although the abuse started in 2013 she was forced to abort her first pregnancy in 2015.

In another twist to the saga it is alleged the suspect was 11 years old when he fathered the victim with a woman who was 15 years his senior.

The state objected to having the accused released on bail, saying it will not be in the best interest of the public nor justice to have him released.

The investigating officer emphasized there is fear the accused would interfere with investigations and state witnesses as he and his wife have managed to contact the victim already, demanding why she is not on board with him being released on bail.

But according to the social worker and investigative officer, the victim who has been placed in a shelter, is not against the accused being released on bail provided he not contact her. It is alleged the victim is suffering from trauma due to the abuse that has been going on for several years, according to the social worker.

The 29-year-old father was warned not to have direct or indirect contact with the victim in any manner and not to interfere with the ongoing investigations or state witnesses as part of his bail conditions.

The accused is expected to make an appearance in court on February 28 following a postponement for further investigations. Defence attorney Immanuel Udjombala represented the accused.