Mauritius and Italy to Collaborate in the Field of Renewable Energy

press release

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote cooperation in the field of renewable energy and energy efficiency was signed between the Ministry of Energy and Public Utilities and the Italian Ministry of Environment, Land and Sea on 12 February 2018 at the Hennessy Park Hotel in Ebène. The Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Energy and Public Utilities, Mr Ivan Collendavelloo, was present on this occasion.

The signatories were the Senior Chief Executive of the Ministry of Energy and Public Utilities, Mrs N. Nababsing, and the Director General for Sustainable Development, Environment Damage, European Union and International Affairs, Mr F. La Camera.

In his address, the Deputy Prime Minister highlighted that the MoU provides for cooperation between Mauritius and Italy with a view to intensifying scientific research works, introducing new technologies and facilitating joint ventures in areas such as renewable energy technologies and strengthening of the electricity grid to accommodate renewable energy technologies. It also provides training and capacity building in energy efficiency, and exchange of knowledge and expertise, he added.

Minister Collendavelloo underscored that a Joint Working Group, which will meet periodically in Mauritius and Italy, will be set up for coordination and follow-up of the MoU. He pointed out that the first project to be implemented under the MoU will be the conversion of electrical irrigation pumps into solar pumps.

The Deputy Prime Minister recalled that one of the prime objectives of his Ministry, and of Government, is to encourage the development of renewable energy projects. This new MoU, he underlined, will inevitably help in the attainment of Government's objective concerning renewable energy.

For his part, Mr La Camera expressed Italy's interest to work together with the Government of Mauritius and emphasised that the signing of this MoU is the first step in the right direction. He stressed that Italy will put all necessary resources and capabilities to be able to work with Mauritius towards fulfilling the latter's ambitions in terms of renewable energy and energy efficiency.

The Republic of Italy undertakes to co-finance the implementation of projects and activities under the MoU up to an amount of 2 million euros.